Man charged in violent attempt to kidnap dog in Brockville, Ont.

Charges have been laid after a knife-wielding suspect tried to steal another man’s dog in Brockville, Ont., police say.

Police were called to reports of a robbery near the Metro grocery store on King Street West around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They say a man who left his dog tied up outside the store while picking up a couple groceries came out to find a man trying to untie his dog.

Police say the suspect pulled a knife and swung it toward the dog’s owner after being confronted.

The victim was able to knock the knife away from the suspect, who then fled the area, police say.

Officers caught up with the suspect a short distance away.

They say the suspect was found to be in possession of a second knife at the time of his arrest.

A 42-year-old man is charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.