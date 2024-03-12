Winnipeg woman randomly stabbed in hotel suite; suspect arrested nearby

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have taken a woman into custody after another woman was reportedly stabbed in the neck inside a hotel suite on Main Street.

Officers were flagged down Monday at 10:30 p.m. and alerted to a woman in her 40s who was seeking assistance after being stabbed in the neck, according to police.

The woman was given emergency medical care and taken to hospital in stable condition.

'It's going crazy out there': Winnipeg Coun. Ross Eadie on crime

A description of the suspect was provided to police, and a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody in a nearby hotel suite. Police say they also seized a knife as evidence.

Police say the investigation has determined the two women were not known to each other and the suspect went to the victim’s suite.