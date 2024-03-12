Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Corrections service says nothing could have prevented Sask. First Nation killings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Myles Sanderson View image in full screen
Myles Sanderson, who had a record of violent assaults, had received statutory release months before he went on a killing spree. Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.The national joint board of investigation into Myles Sanderson was launched soon after the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon in 2022.Eleven people were killed and 17 others injured as Sanderson went door to door attacking people.The 32-year-old died in police custody a few days after the killings.Sanderson, who had a record of violent assaults, had received statutory release earlier that year.The final report from the joint investigation concluded there were no indicators that staff could have acted on to prevent the tragedy.The investigation’s report issued 10 recommendations for the parole board and four for the Correctional Service of Canada, including domestic violence training for staff involved in assessing risk levels of offenders.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices