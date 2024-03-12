Corrections service says nothing could have prevented Sask. First Nation killings

An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.



The national joint board of investigation into Myles Sanderson was launched soon after the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon in 2022.



Eleven people were killed and 17 others injured as Sanderson went door to door attacking people.



The 32-year-old died in police custody a few days after the killings.



Sanderson, who had a record of violent assaults, had received statutory release earlier that year.



The final report from the joint investigation concluded there were no indicators that staff could have acted on to prevent the tragedy.



The investigation’s report issued 10 recommendations for the parole board and four for the Correctional Service of Canada, including domestic violence training for staff involved in assessing risk levels of offenders.

