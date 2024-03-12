Menu

Crime

Homes in Kitchener, Cambridge broken into while residents were on vacation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 1:18 pm
File photo of a Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of a Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say three homeowners in Kitchener and Cambridge returned from vacation this month to discover their homes had been broken into and robbed of money and jewellery.

According to police, two homes in Kitchener were broken into between March 1 and March 10, near Erinbrook and Tillsley Drive and Aberdeen Road and Claremont Avenue. A similar break-in was reported in Cambridge near Burnett Avenue and Country Club Drive.

Police say they are not investigating the break-ins as connected, but add that the residents were out of town and that the thief or thieves also gained entry by breaking glass doors.

In an effort to curb the thievery, police are asking residents report any suspicious behaviour they see.

They are also asking anyone with information about the break-ins to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

