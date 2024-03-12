Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say an arrest was made after a stabbing in the city’s Ville-Marie borough sent a man to hospital Tuesday.

A 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. alerting police to the incident at the corner of Viger Avenue and Panet Street.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed in the upper body. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.

A suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A 37-year-old man was arrested later in the morning, police said in an update.

Police plan to speak with witnesses. The area was closed off to traffic.

An investigation is underway.