Crime

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 12, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: March 12, 2024
Laura Casella has the 'Global News Morning' headlines for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Montreal police say an arrest was made after a stabbing in the city’s Ville-Marie borough sent a man to hospital Tuesday.

A 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. alerting police to the incident at the corner of Viger Avenue and Panet Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed in the upper body. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.

A suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A 37-year-old man was arrested later in the morning, police said in an update.

Police plan to speak with witnesses. The area was closed off to traffic.

An investigation is underway.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

