Air Canada diverts plane as baby born on Toronto-bound flight

In an eventful Air Canada flight last week, a baby was born mid-air as the plane was forced to divert after a passenger went into early labour.

Flight AC Rouge 1879 was flying from St. Lucia headed to Toronto on March 6 when a customer began experiencing a “medical issue,” Air Canada told Global News in an emailed statement Monday afternoon.

The airline’s flight attendants responded to the customer and sought the assistance of any medical professionals on board.

“Two doctors generously volunteered to assist the customer, who was prematurely in labour,” Air Canada said.

The flight was diverted to Bermuda, but the baby was delivered before landing.

Both the baby and customer, who were in “stable health,” were received by local medics and taken to a local hospital.

“We understand the mother and child are in healthy condition,” the airline said.

As per Air Canada regulations, customers who have a normal pregnancy and no previous history of premature labour may travel by air up to and including the 36th week.

“Air travel before 36 weeks of pregnancy is considered safe for people who aren’t dealing with any pregnancy problems,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is not the first time a baby had to be delivered during a flight.

On an American Airlines flight in September 2022, a Connecticut woman who was seven months pregnant gave birth to her baby son weeks before her date.

In December 2021, a Toronto travel doctor delivered a baby on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Entebbe, Uganda.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says that a child who was born outside of Canada is “likely” a Canadian citizen if at least one parent – legal or biological – was born in Canada or became a naturalized citizen before the baby’s birth.

— with files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto and Tracy Tong