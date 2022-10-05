Menu

Woman gives birth to baby mid-flight weeks before due date

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:38 am
A split photo of Kendra Rhoden after giving birth on a plane. In the left image, she is laying in a stretcher. On the right, she is in a wheelchair, holding her swaddled newborn.
Kendra Rhoden gave birth to her son midflight in September. She was seven months pregnant at the time. TikTok / @pinkangel876

Every parent dreams that their child will reach great heights, but for one American woman, her son was born ready to soar.

When Kendra Rhoden, a Connecticut resident, boarded an American Airlines flight at seven months pregnant, she never expected her water to break.

Read more: Passenger caught on video punching flight attendant detained by FBI in L.A.

Rhoden was still six weeks out from her due date when she flew from New York to the Dominican Republic last month, CBS affiliate WFSB reported.

Rhoden’s sister, who was also on the flight, documented the experience across several videos on TikTok.

“Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick,” Rhoden told WFSB.

While in midflight, Rhoden’s son was born. He is a U.S. citizen, as recorded on his birth certificate, but his place of birth is listed as “in the air.”

Click to play video: 'All Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions to be dropped Oct. 1' All Canadian COVID-19 travel restrictions to be dropped Oct. 1

Rhoden told WFSB that she had been sleeping in her plane seat when she felt the baby kick, and then her water break.

Trending Stories

On TikTok, Rhoden’s sister claimed the mother was feeling discomfort before boarding the plane, but thought she “had to do a number two.” With no luck in the bathroom, Rhoden and her family boarded the plane.

When Rhoden’s water broke, her sister claimed she alerted the flight attendants on board. The cabin crew then asked if there were any doctors or nurses on the flight willing to assist.

With the help of several nurses, Rhoden delivered her baby boy on the plane.

Read more: Flight attendant smashes unruly passenger over the head with coffee pot

Rhoden’s sister posted another TikTok calling the nurses “heroes.”

“Thank you. We appreciate you for all the hard work you did that day because we know how things really could have went left,” Rhoden’s sister said.

In honour of the nature of his birth, Rhoden chose to name her son Skylan.

After several days in hospital in the Dominican Republic, both Skylan and Rhoden are home safe in Connecticut, WFSB reported.

Read more: Unruly U.K. passengers on plane diverted to Winnipeg given jail time, forced to pay $100K

American Airlines confirmed the birth of Skylan in a statement to People Magazine.

“Upon landing, the customer was transported to a local hospital for evaluation,” the spokesperson wrote. “We thank our team members and medical professionals on board for their professionalism and quick action.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is safe for women with healthy pregnancies to fly up to 36 weeks before their due date.

