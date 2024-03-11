Prince George RCMP investigate woman’s suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., are investigating after a woman died under suspicious circumstances.

In a media release, police said they were called to a home in the 2000-block of Quince Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they found the woman dead.

“The investigators who attended the residence determined the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were suspicious,” Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

“Our Serious Crime Unit was called in and has taken conduct of the investigation.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.