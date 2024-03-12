Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Kelowna Mounties seek information on woman not heard from since December

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Krista Nicole Goodon, 37, was last seen on Dec.  23, 2023, RCMP said in a press release. However, information obtained by police confirmed bank activity in February of this year. View image in full screen
Krista Nicole Goodon, 37, was last seen on Dec.  23, 2023, RCMP said in a press release. However, information obtained by police confirmed bank activity in February of this year. COURTESY: RCMP
A Kelowna woman has been missing for months and her family hopes to get some information about her whereabouts.

Krista Nicole Goodon, 37, was last seen on Dec.  23, 2023, RCMP said in a press release. However, information obtained by police confirmed bank activity in February of this year.

“Her family is particularly worried since they have not seen or heard from her since December and they are concerned about her well-being,” RCMP said.

Goodon is described as five-foot-five, with brown hair, brown eyes and a large tattoo of flowers on her right hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who come into contact with or may know her whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-11687.

