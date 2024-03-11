Human remains discovered at landfill in Fredericton area: police

See more sharing options

Police in Fredericton are investigating after human remains were found in a landfill late Monday morning.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission shortly after 10:45 a.m. following a report about the discovery.

No other details were provided.

Fredericton Police Force investigating discovery of human remains. https://t.co/3BIpjAkq74 FPF file #2024-5322 — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) March 11, 2024

The police declined a request for an interview, saying they had nothing further to add.

Landfill management also declined to comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.