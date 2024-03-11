Human remains discovered at landfill in Fredericton area: police

Police in Fredericton are investigating after human remains were found in a landfill late Monday morning.
In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission shortly after 10:45 a.m. following a report about the discovery.
No other details were provided.
Trending Now
The police declined a request for an interview, saying they had nothing further to add.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Landfill management also declined to comment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
More on Canada
Comments