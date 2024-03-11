Menu

Human remains discovered at landfill in Fredericton area: police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Police in Fredericton are investigating after human remains were discovered in a landfill Monday morning.
Police in Fredericton are investigating after human remains were discovered in a landfill Monday morning. Anna Mandin/Global News
Police in Fredericton are investigating after human remains were found in a landfill late Monday morning.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said officers responded to the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission shortly after 10:45 a.m. following a report about the discovery.

No other details were provided.

The police declined a request for an interview, saying they had nothing further to add.

Landfill management also declined to comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

