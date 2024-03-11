Menu

Share

Crime

Calgary police remove homeless encampment after complaints of violence

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
An encampment in Calgary's Starfield Industrial Area that was dismantled by police in February 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police provided this photo of an encampment in the Starfield Industrial area that was dismantled last month.
Calgary police say they have removed an encampment from an industrial area in the city’s southeast following several reports of serious criminal offences and a large amount of garbage within the encampment.

The encampment was located in the Starfield Industrial Area located west of Stoney Trail Southeast and south of 50th Avenue Southeast.

Calgary Police dismantled a encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area last month. View image in full screen
Calgary Police say they dismantled an encampment in the city's southeast after investigating reports of violence and people being threatened with hammers, axes and guns.

Police say the operation began late last year after they received complaints of people being threatened with hammers, axes and guns and culminated in several people being arrested in late February of this year on outstanding warrants.

Police say the encampment included a large structure made of plywood with a plastic roof and a bridge over a nearby creek connecting to another encampment, where a large amount of sports equipment, bedding, clothing and furniture were found.

Calgary Police say sports equipment, clothing, bedding and furniture were among the items found in a homeless encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area. View image in full screen
Calgary police say sports equipment, clothing, bedding and furniture were among the items found in a homeless encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area.

The cleanup crew also brought in heavy equipment, including six construction dumpsters, to remove a large amount of garbage, some of which had been dumped into Forest Lawn Creek.

Police say they first warned camp residents in January that they had 30 days to pack up their belongings, clean up the area and leave the encampment. They were also provided with information on other options for shelter and support.

A photo of a homeless encampment taken from the Calgary Police HAWCS helicopter. View image in full screen
A photo of an encampment in the Starfield Industrial area taken from the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter.
However, police say when officers returned several weeks later the residents hadn’t conducted any cleanup and indicated they had no intention to leave.

Four people face a variety of charges including arson, failure to register with a sex offender registry, driving while unauthorized, failure to appear, causing damage to public land and occupying public land without authorization.

Calgary Police say a large amount of garbage was removed when they dismantled an encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area last month. View image in full screen
Calgary police say the cleanup of a homeless encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area included removing a large amount of garbage.

The cost of the cleanup so far is estimated at $16,000 and is expected to increase when crews return in the spring to remove the rest of the garbage.

 

