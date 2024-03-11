Saskatoon Tribal Council hosting walk for homelessness on Thursday

See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is holding a Walk for Truth and Reconciliation Against Homelessness on Thursday in the city.

According to a media release, the walk is to show support for the services that the Emergency Wellness Centre offers Saskatoon’s homeless population.

According to the Saskatoon Tribal Council, the centre has housed more than 60 families, 75 individuals and served 4,096 people since its opening in 2022.

The walk will begin at 3 p.m. at City Hall on Thursday and end at the Emergency Wellness Centre around 5 p.m.

A media release from Saskatoon Tribal Council says everyone is encouraged to wear orange and all hand drummers are welcome.