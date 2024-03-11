Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after 2 people struck by gunfire in Fort Erie: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
NRP investigate stabbing at local campground View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say they are investigating a double shooting in Fort Erie, Ont., March 11, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
One person has been arrested after a male and a female were hit by gunfire and rushed to hospital early Monday morning in Fort Erie, Ont.

Niagara regional police say the double shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Derby and Rebstock roads.

Investigators say the two victims suffered serious injuries and that Derby Road is closed from Rebstock to Brewster Road amid an ongoing probe.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s believed a tan or silver minivan was connected to the incident, police say.

More to come.

