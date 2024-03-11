Suspect arrested after 2 people struck by gunfire in Fort Erie: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested after a male and a female were hit by gunfire and rushed to hospital early Monday morning in Fort Erie, Ont.

Niagara regional police say the double shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Derby and Rebstock roads.

Investigators say the two victims suffered serious injuries and that Derby Road is closed from Rebstock to Brewster Road amid an ongoing probe.



It’s believed a tan or silver minivan was connected to the incident, police say.

NRPS Investigating Shooting Incident in Fort Erie https://t.co/y6FKH4s8Dy pic.twitter.com/hEkJgYHkE0 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 11, 2024

More to come.