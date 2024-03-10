Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

OC women’s basketball team in need of donations ahead of nationals in Alberta

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 6:35 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second time in three years, the Okanagan College’s women’s basketball team is off to nationals, but the team is in need of financial support to make it happen.

The OC Coyotes hosted B.C.’s best at this year’s provincial tournament. OC was ranked as the last seed at 6th place in the tournament, and yet, managed to pull off the unthinkable.

“We were definitely an underdog going into provincials,” said head coach Andrew Gini. “(We) had an upset in our first game in overtime which was actually our third overtime game in the last couple months. We ended up playing Capilano in the semis and they were ranked two and top 10 in the country and we ended up betting them.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. high school basketball finds home court in Langley'
B.C. high school basketball finds home court in Langley

The Coyotes went on to the finals and won it all in front of their home fans, clinching a birth at nationals in Lloydminster, Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was definitely nice, especially since we have five seniors so that was definitely a big part of it and I think that was part of our advantage too because we had players that really knew what it took to get there,” said Gini.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Soleil Wilding is one of those senior players — about to close in on her fifth and final season as a member of the women’s basketball team at OC. She’s keeping a positive attitude ahead of her team’s trip to Lloydminster and hopes to cap off her playing career with one final title.

“This is another opportunity to just come in and get it done and having that belief that we can – we came off a few really exciting wins at the end of the season in overtime so that’s really fueling our fire,” said OC College Coyotes player, Soleil Wilding.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'U Sask. Huskies women’s basketball team chasing third national championship'
U Sask. Huskies women’s basketball team chasing third national championship

“We’re exciting to be playing in more games.”

Story continues below advertisement

But getting the team to the national stage comes at a steep cost.

“Its going to cost 25-$30,000 which is a big chunk considering we had to do the same thing a couple years ago,” said Gini.

The team has created a GoFundMe page, and are hoping for some last-minute donations.

Players and team staff will board a plane on Monday, with the tournament beginning on Wednesday. If you’d like to make a donation, or want to learn more about the Coyotes, click here.

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices