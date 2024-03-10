Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate man’s death at rural home near Vermillion, Alta.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP sign View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a homicide at a rural home near Vermillion, Alta. DD
RCMP are investigating the death of a man at a home in rural Vermillion River County in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the home just before 2 a.m. for a weapons complaint. RCMP said when they arrived they found the body of a man who has since been identified as 47-year-old Edward Hubert Beharrell of Edmonton.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Based on the immediate suspicious nature of the death, police arrested the other occupant of the home,” RCMP said Sunday  in a news release.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Cherry Skrenkowich, also of Edmonton, has been charged with manslaughter. Skrenkowich, 62, is scheduled to appear in court on March 12 in Lloydminster.

 

