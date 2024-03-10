RCMP investigate man’s death at rural home near Vermillion, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating the death of a man at a home in rural Vermillion River County in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the home just before 2 a.m. for a weapons complaint. RCMP said when they arrived they found the body of a man who has since been identified as 47-year-old Edward Hubert Beharrell of Edmonton.

“Based on the immediate suspicious nature of the death, police arrested the other occupant of the home,” RCMP said Sunday in a news release.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Cherry Skrenkowich, also of Edmonton, has been charged with manslaughter. Skrenkowich, 62, is scheduled to appear in court on March 12 in Lloydminster.