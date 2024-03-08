Edmonton driver facing charges after police vehicle hit, RCMP officer assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP near Morinville, Alta., said they had to use a police vehicle to stop a truck Wednesday, after a vehicle struck a police vehicle and an officer was assaulted on a highway north of Edmonton.

Officers were responding to a call about an erratic driver that was passing vehicles on the shoulder along Highway 28 and 642 at around 3:30 a.m.

RCMP said shortly after the truck rammed one of their vehicles, the driver began acting erratically and waving his arms.

Police said an officer was assaulted while attempting to stop the vehicle. Police said the man was able to drive away despite the use of a taser and OC (pepper) spray. Officers were able to use one of the vehicles to force the truck to a stop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm inside.

Eric Steven Brown, 34, faces several charges, including assaulting a police officer, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.