Hamilton, Ont., man arrested in connection with fatal police chase investigation; SIU involved

A 23-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., has been arrested and faces 16 criminal charges relating to a police chase that turned deadly and is now the subject of a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) inquiry.

According to the SIU, OPP officers in Kirkland Lake conducted a traffic stop involving two men around 5 p.m. on Thursday. The officers say they tried to arrest the pair for drug-related offences, but the suspects fled in their vehicle.

Gunfire ensued in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road as police attempted to stop the vehicle, officers said, after which one of the vehicle’s occupants, a 26-year-old man, was found dead.

The other occupant of the vehicle fled on foot but was located a short time later and arrested.

A bystander, a 76-year-old resident who was not involved in the alleged crime, was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

OPP said Sunday they had made an additional arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation. A 23-year-old man from Hamilton is facing numerous charges, including attempting to commit murder, assault, and flight from a peace officer.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Any person with dash camera video from March 7, 2024, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. while driving from Kirkland Lake to Latchford via Highway 66 to Highway 11, or made observations involving a light-coloured smaller vehicle, are encouraged to contact the Temiskaming OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.