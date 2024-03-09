SIU probes death of man, serious injury of bystander in gunfire incident involving OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died, and a 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire incident involving OPP officers in northeastern Ontario.

According to initial findings, the Special Investigations Unit says at around 5 p.m. Thursday, OPP officers in Kirkland Lake conducted a traffic stop involving two men. The officers say they tried to arrest the pair for drug-related offences but the suspects fled in their vehicle.

Police say a shelter-in-place order was issued in the Latchford area and surrounding communities.

Gunfire ensued in the area of Highway 11 and Portage Bay Road as police attempted to stop the vehicle, police said, after which one of the vehicle’s occupants, a 26-year-old man, was found dead.

The other occupant of the vehicle fled on foot but was found by police and arrested. He was not injured.

A bystander, a 76-year-old resident who was not involved in the alleged crime, was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Highway 11 was closed from Portage Bay Road to Highway 11B while the initial investigation took place. All roads have since reopened.

A post-mortem on the suspect who died is scheduled for Monday.

The SIU urges anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php