Pedestrian killed in Lower Lonsdale, taxi seen with significant damage

A pedestrian was killed in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood Saturday morning.
A heavy police presence was seen at a road closure at Forbes Avenue and a large tent was in the middle of the road.
A body was seen on the road before the tent was raised.
The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is investigating.
ICARS Cpl. Dave Noon said the area will be closed for several hours.
A taxi was at the scene with damage to the front left of the vehicle and a partly-smashed front window.
BC Emergency Services told Global News that two ambulances attended the incident but no one was taken to the hospital.
Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for information.
