Pedestrian killed in Lower Lonsdale, taxi seen with significant damage

A pedestrian was killed in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood Saturday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen at a road closure at Forbes Avenue and a large tent was in the middle of the road.

A body was seen on the road before the tent was raised.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is investigating.

ICARS Cpl. Dave Noon said the area will be closed for several hours.

#LMDICARS has deployed to Forbes Ave and West 1st St, #NorthVancouver, for a serious vehicle incident involving a #pedestrian. Forbes is currently closed and will remain so for several hours while we investigate. Plan accordingly. @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic #NorthVan — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) March 9, 2024

A taxi was at the scene with damage to the front left of the vehicle and a partly-smashed front window.

BC Emergency Services told Global News that two ambulances attended the incident but no one was taken to the hospital.

Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for information.