Marner to miss Leafs game against Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury.

Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Due to Marner’s absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Habs.

The game comes a day after the NHL trade deadline.

The Canadiens dealt goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils while the Leafs bolstered their blue line corps with Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild.

The Leafs currently sit third in the Atlantic Division and appear headed to a playoff date with the Boston Bruins, who beat Toronto twice this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.