Canada

2,500 residents without power in Scarborough after pole fire: Toronto Hydro

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
The area impacted by the mass outage included Ellesmere Road south to Kingston Road and Markham Road east to Morningside Avenue. File photo of Toronto Hydro logo. View image in full screen
The area impacted by the mass outage included Ellesmere Road south to Kingston Road and Markham Road east to Morningside Avenue. File photo of Toronto Hydro logo. The Canadian Press /Stephen C. Host/File
A spokesperson from Toronto Hydro says 2,500 people were left without power in Scarborough Saturday morning after a pole fire.

Residents in the area of Ellesmere Road south to Kingston Road and Markham Road east to Morningside Avenue were affected.

Crews were working to restore power to the region, Toronto Hydro said.

Toronto Hydro confirmed to Global News that about half of the residents have had their power restored since the outage began.

“At the height of the outage, there were about 2,500 customers affected,” Toronto Hydro said in an emailed statement. “However, we’ve since restored about half of those customers. Our crews will continue to work to restore power to all remaining customers.”

REM passengers stranded on trains after wind storm, power outages
