Canada

1 dead following collision involving quad on Highway 43

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP investigate a fatal crash involving a quad on Highway 43 on March 8, 2024. Global News
RCMP in Valleyview, Alta., continue to investigate a collision that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Friday night.

Officers responded to Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance around 7:30 p.m. on March 8 for reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle.

Police believe the quad was crossing Highway 43 when “it made contact with the pickup.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Four people inside the truck were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated but reopened early Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta'
Two young girls in hospital following ATV crash in Alberta
