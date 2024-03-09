1 dead following collision involving quad on Highway 43

See more sharing options

RCMP in Valleyview, Alta., continue to investigate a collision that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Friday night.

Officers responded to Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance around 7:30 p.m. on March 8 for reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle.

Police believe the quad was crossing Highway 43 when “it made contact with the pickup.”

Four people inside the truck were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while officers investigated but reopened early Saturday.