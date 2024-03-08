Red Deer man facing 27 charges after year-long weapons trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Red Deer man is wanted for weapons trafficking and other serious offences after the Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) was tipped off by a concerned citizen about suspicious activity at a home.

According to a release from Red Deer RCMP, they began looking into the alleged firearms trafficking in January of last year. That’s when Red Deer RCMP GIS executed a search warrant with help from officers, the Emergency Response Team and additional units within the RCMP.

During the search, they seized several items, including firearms and firearm components, equipment for the manufacturing of firearms, a stolen car that had an altered VIN, equipment for changing the VIN of stolen vehicles, fraudulent documents, drugs and other illegal items.

View image in full screen Red Deer RCMP lay 27 charges after year-long weapons trafficking investigation. Red Deer RCMP

The 2023 investigation and search resulted in 27 charges and a warrant being issued for a Red Deer man. Mounties confirmed to Global News the accused was charged on Feb. 27, after an investigation on the items seized led them to the offender.

Story continues below advertisement

“This investigation is an excellent example of intelligence led policing and furthers our goals with the City of Red Deer’s policing priorities” said Inspector Heidi Ravenhill.

1:44 More than 40 charges laid in Edmonton 3D printed firearms seizure

Quinn Olson, a 48-year-old from Red Deer, is facing 27 charges including one weapons manufacturing charge, seven possession of a controlled substance charges and four unauthorized possession of a firearm charges.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him.