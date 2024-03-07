Red Deer man killed in collision involving 2 semis

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old Red Deer man is dead following a two-vehicle crash south of the central Alberta city late Wednesday night.

At around 11:55 p.m., Olds RCMP were called to a collision between two semi-trucks at Highway 791 and Highway 27, just east of Olds, Alta.

RCMP said their initial investigation shows that one of the semis was heading south on Highway 791 when it failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 27. The semi was struck by another semi that police said was heading west along Highway 27.

The driver of the semi heading south on Highway 791 was killed in the crash. The driver of the other semi was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

Traffic was diverted from the highway for several hours overnight as emergency crews cleared the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Olds is located about 60 kilometres south of Red Deer.