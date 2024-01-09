Red Deer RCMP officer charged with assault after ‘altercation’ during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year RCMP member has been charged with assault in connection with a March 3, 2023, arrest.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a break and enter in the city of Red Deer, found a suspect and started to arrest him.

“In the process of the arrest, officers were assaulted and sprayed with bear spray,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. “While lawfully placing the suspect under arrest, an altercation occurred, which resulted in injuries to the suspect.”

The man was taken to an RCMP detachment and examined by EMS, RCMP said. He was not taken to hospital, an RCMP spokesperson told Global News.

The man, Jeffrey Hiltz, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest, said Fraser Logan, a communications officer with Alberta RCMP. In December, he was found guilty of resisting arrest. The charge of assaulting a peace officer was withdrawn.

Hiltz was known to police, Logan said, and had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was sentenced to 84 days behind bars and probation with conditions.

“As a result of a statutory investigation,” Const. Steven Cerant was charged on Dec. 1 with assault. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

Cerant remains on administrative duties, RCMP said.

“Once the criminal matter has been resolved, his duty status will be reviewed.”

The Alberta RCMP said any time it hears about a situation that needs to be reviewed, it initiates “internal processes to look at the totality of the incident, including the actions of the RCMP, the use of force during the incident, and the duty status of the member.”

Since this case is now before the courts, the Alberta RCMP will not comment further.