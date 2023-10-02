Toronto police officer charged with assault

See more sharing options

A Toronto police officer with 15 years of service has been arrested and criminally charged in an assault investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday when they say a woman was assaulted following a dispute with a man. Police then began an investigation into the assault.

On Monday, 48-year-old Toronto police Const. Hyung Cho of 32 Division was charged with assault.

Per the Police Services Act, he has been suspended with pay.

Cho is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.