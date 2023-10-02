Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer charged with assault

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 4:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A Toronto police officer with 15 years of service has been arrested and criminally charged in an assault investigation.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday when they say a woman was assaulted following a dispute with a man. Police then began an investigation into the assault.

On Monday, 48-year-old Toronto police Const. Hyung Cho of 32 Division was charged with assault.

Per the Police Services Act, he has been suspended with pay.

Cho is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

 

