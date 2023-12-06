Menu

Crime

Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 5:38 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Four people face firearm charges following a RIDE check in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Nov. 14, 2023. OPP
A Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer is facing charges after an investigation by provincial police.

Ontario Provincial Police say the officer was arrested today and charged with two counts of assault and one each of breach of trust by a public officer and obstruction of justice.

They say he has been released from custody and is due to appear in court on Jan. 9.

OPP say they were asked by the Ministry of the Attorney General in 2021 to investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the Thunder Bay police service.

They say that led to an investigation by the OPP criminal investigations branch, which is ongoing.

Provincial police say their investigation focused on events that took place in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Thunder Bay police did not provide comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

