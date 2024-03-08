Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parks Canada investigation finds no evidence of Banff cougar attack

By Todd Korol The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Hidden Lake is seen in Banff National Park. View image in full screen
Parks Canada says an investigation has turned up no evidence of a cougar attack reported last month in Banff National Park. Hidden Lake is seen in Banff National Park, Alta., Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol. TAK
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parks Canada says an investigation has turned up no evidence of a cougar attack  reported last month in Banff National Park.

Alberta Health Services has said emergency crews responded to the Rockbound Lake trailhead on Feb. 12 and took an adult to hospital with minor soft tissue injuries.

Parks Canada had also posted a bulletin on Facebook saying it was closing an area of the park, but it didn’t say why.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It now says it searched the area around the reported attack but found no signs of cougar activity.

It says it also did forensic testing and no cougar DNA was found on samples sent to the lab.

Parks Canada says it has finished its investigation and the closure for the area, about halfway between the Town of Banff and Lake Louise, has been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bobcat and cougar tussle in Chilliwack tree'
Bobcat and cougar tussle in Chilliwack tree
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices