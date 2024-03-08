Parks Canada investigation finds no evidence of Banff cougar attack

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada says an investigation has turned up no evidence of a cougar attack reported last month in Banff National Park.

Alberta Health Services has said emergency crews responded to the Rockbound Lake trailhead on Feb. 12 and took an adult to hospital with minor soft tissue injuries.

Parks Canada had also posted a bulletin on Facebook saying it was closing an area of the park, but it didn’t say why.

It now says it searched the area around the reported attack but found no signs of cougar activity.

It says it also did forensic testing and no cougar DNA was found on samples sent to the lab.

Parks Canada says it has finished its investigation and the closure for the area, about halfway between the Town of Banff and Lake Louise, has been lifted.

