Warm temperatures drive Montrealers to adopt early cycling season

With the snow gone, skies sunny and temperatures much milder than normal, Montrealers are rushing to get on their bikes.

Bicycle repair shops are doing their best to keep up with demand for spring tune-ups.

Even though some bike paths won’t open for weeks, people have already switched into spring biking mode.

“It’s really nice to be back on my bike,” said Ruth Weissenberg who was biking on Rachel Sreet.

On Friday afternoon, the mercury marked a whopping 8°C on when the average temperature is around 0°C.

“Yes, unfortunately we wanted to do cross-country skiing but we’re biking instead. We adapt,” said cyclist Jean-Christophe Gervais.

Some bike paths are closed until April 1st, Vélo Québec recommends that if you’re going to take your bike out, that you make sure to check and plan your route accordingly.

“We have a growing number or growing proportion of our bike network that stays open all year long but when it comes to bike paths that may be on narrower streets and replaced by parking in winter, there might be a little impatience to get those paths open again,” said Vélo Québec’s Magali Bebronne.

There is also impatience to get bike tune ups.

The nice weather is driving high demand at C&L Cycling on Rachel Sreet.

“It did catch us by surprise,” said co-owner Jean-Daniel Lafleur.

Lafleur’s shop is servicing up to 30 bikes a day, when normally, they do four to six this time of the year.

He says the season started 5 to 6 weeks early for them.

Lafleur recommends people make their appointments as soon as possible, so they don’t get caught in the rush.

For those who are ready, there is delight all around.

“I love it,” said Weissenberg.

Cyclists might as well enjoy it, a winter storm is expected this weekend, putting the brakes on all the fun.

Environment Canada forecasts a 15 mm of rainfall and two to four centimetres of snow for Saturday.