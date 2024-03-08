Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Warm temperatures drive Montrealers to adopt early cycling season

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 6:06 pm
2 min read
Ruth Weissenberg cycling on a sunny day in Montreal. March 8th, 2024. View image in full screen
Ruth Weissenberg cycling on a sunny day in Montreal. March 8th, 2024. Sylvain Trudeau / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the snow gone, skies sunny and temperatures much milder than normal, Montrealers are rushing to get on their bikes.

Bicycle repair shops are doing their best to keep up with demand for spring tune-ups.

Even though some bike paths won’t open for weeks, people have already switched into spring biking mode.

“It’s really nice to be back on my bike,” said Ruth Weissenberg who was biking on Rachel Sreet.

On Friday afternoon, the mercury marked a whopping 8°C on when the average temperature is around 0°C.

“Yes, unfortunately we wanted to do cross-country skiing but we’re biking instead. We adapt,” said cyclist Jean-Christophe Gervais.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Some bike paths are closed until April 1st, Vélo Québec recommends that if you’re going to take your bike out, that you make sure to check and plan your route accordingly.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a growing number or growing proportion of our bike network that stays open all year long but when it comes to bike paths that may be on narrower streets and replaced by parking in winter, there might be a little impatience to get those paths open again,” said Vélo Québec’s Magali Bebronne.

There is also impatience to get bike tune ups.

The nice weather is driving high demand at C&L Cycling on Rachel Sreet.

Trending Now

“It did catch us by surprise,” said co-owner Jean-Daniel Lafleur.

Lafleur’s shop is servicing up to 30 bikes a day, when normally, they do four to six this time of the year.

More on Canada

He says the season started 5 to 6 weeks early for them.

Lafleur recommends people make their appointments as soon as possible, so they don’t get caught in the rush.

For those who are ready, there is delight all around.

“I love it,” said Weissenberg.

Cyclists might as well enjoy it, a winter storm is expected this weekend, putting the brakes on all the fun.

Environment Canada forecasts a 15 mm of rainfall and two to four centimetres of snow for Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices