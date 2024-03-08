Jets acquire Tyler Toffoli from Devils at trade deadline

Kevin Cheveldayoff wasn’t done.

The Winnipeg Jets’ general manager, who made a splash last month by trading for centre Sean Monahan, has made another big move at the NHL’s trade deadline Friday.

The Jets have acquired winger Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a third-rounder in the 2024 draft. The Devils retain 50 per cent of Toffoli’s salary in the trade.

Holy moly we got TYLER TOFFOLI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dvFDBh2eBB — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old Scarborough, Ont., native, who captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championships, is joining his fifth NHL team in a pro career that has lasted more than a dozen years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In 61 games with New Jersey this season, he has recorded 26 goals and 18 assists for 44 points — a total that would put him in a three-way tie for third in points on the Jets, with Monahan and Kyle Connor sitting at 44 as well.

In addition to the Devils, Toffoli previously suited up for the Los Angeles Kings (where he won a Stanley Cup in 2014), Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and Calgary Flames.

Chevy is going for it. Winnipeg Jets strengthen their forward group considerably acquiring Tyler Toffoli from New Jersey for 2nd and 3rd round picks. Toffoli has 24 goals this season, had 34 last season. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) March 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The Toffoli deal caps off — assuming there are no additional trades Friday — a busy season for the Jets’ GM, whose wheeling and dealing since mid-2023 included twin contracts for stars Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, new deals for both Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niedereitter, and the Monahan deal.

Not to mention the summer blockbuster which sent centre Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second round draft pick.

The Jets’ next game is Friday night against the Seattle Kraken, as they currently sit three points out of first place in the Central Division with three games in hand.