Sports

Fan favourite Niederreiter signs for 3 more years with Winnipeg Jets

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 11:24 am
A fan-favourite forward has committed to the Winnipeg Jets for the next three years.

The club announced Monday that Nino Niederreiter agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, to begin in 2024-25, with an average annual value of $4 million.

Niederreiter, 31, was traded to Winnipeg from the Nashville Predators in February, and has made an impact since arriving in Manitoba, scoring 13 points in 22 games last season, and an additional 14 points in 23 games in 2023-24 so far — including a memorable hat trick in early November in Arizona.

The Swiss winger was selected fifth overall by the New York Islanders in the 2010 NHL draft, and over his 833-game career, has also played for the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and a partial season in Nashville.

John Shannon on the Jets: November 30
