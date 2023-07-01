Winnipeg Jets extend Vlad Namestnikov, sign Laurent Brossoit

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are bringing back a pair of familiar faces. The Jets have extended forward Vlad Namestnikov who was acquired from San Jose at the trade deadline last spring.

And another reunion has goalie Laurent Brossoit returning to Winnipeg after spending the past two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Namestnikov’s deal is for two years with an average annual value of $US 2M while Brossoit has agreed to a one year contract for $US 1.75M.

Namesitnov scored two goals and added eight assists for 10 points in 20 games with Winnipeg, but proved his worth as a versatile forward who can play all three positions, and a variety of roles.

The former Tampa Bay first round pick in 2011 has career stats of 115-146-261 in 630 games with the Lightning, NY Rangers, Ottawa, Colorado, Detroit, and Dallas.

Brossoit spent three seasons in Winnipeg as a backup to Connor Hellebuyck before signing as a free agent with Vegas in 2021.

After returning from injury last season, the 30 year old British Columbia native went 7-0-3 with a 2.17 goals against average and .927 saves percentage in 11 appearances for the Golden Knights.

Brossoit started the first eight games of the playoffs for the eventual Stanley Cup champs before getting injured in the Edmonton series.

During his time with Winnipeg, Brossoit went 25-20-3 in 54 appearances for the Jets.

Winnipeg have also added some veteran depth between the pipes in ex- Vancouver Canuck Collin Delia and a gritty winger in former San Jose Shark Jeffrey Viel. Both Delia and Viel inking one year, one way contracts for $US 775K.

Viel is a 6-2 and 205 pound left winger and has spent his first five professional seasons with the Sharks. The 26 year old from Rimouski, Quebec has scored three goals and added two assists for five points and recorded 139 PIM’s in 49 career NHL games.

Delia played in 20 games for Vancouver, registering a 3.28 GAA and .882 svs pct to go along with a record of 10-6-2.

Delia made his NHL debut against Winnipeg late in the 2017-18 season when he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. He was pressed into duty the evening of March 29/18 when Anton Forsberg was injured during the warmup. Delia stopped 25 of 27 shots but had to leave the game with just over 14 minutes to play when he also suffered an injury and was replaced by emergency backup Scott Foster.

The Jets did not tender a qualifying offer to Arvid Holm by Friday’s deadline – so Delia joins Hellebuyck, Brossoit and Oskari Salminen as goalies currently under contract to the Winnipeg organization.

It’s expected 2023 fifth round draft pick Thomas Milic will be signed before the start of the season.