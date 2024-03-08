Sask. teachers continuing job action next week despite additional funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is withdrawing extracurricular activities provincewide for three days next week, as well as lunch supervision in select school divisions, as part of ongoing job action from teachers.

All athletics, school clubs, field trips and graduation preparation will be cancelled across the province Monday through Wednesday next week.

Noon-hour supervision will not be available Monday in the following divisions:

Creighton School Division

Holy Trinity Catholic School Division

Horizon School Division

Lloydminster Public and Lloydminster Catholic school divisions

Northwest School Division

Prairie South School Division

Prairie Valley School Division

Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Catholic school divisions

On Wednesday, the provincial government said there would be $180 million in increased funding added to the 2024-25 budget, up nearly nine per cent to $2.2 billion.

“This increase will include over $356 million specifically allocated to classroom supports,” Premier Scott Moe said. It marks an increase of roughly $45 million from the previous year.

He asked the teachers to pause job action in light of the funding — but the STF said it doesn’t address class size and complexity.

“While this week’s funding announcement is welcome, it does not guarantee ongoing, predictable and sustainable funding for education,” STF president Samantha Becotte said. “We have said on many occasions that a new collective agreement is within reach; government simply has to come to the bargaining table with a mandate to negotiate class size and complexity.”

The provincial government says that is the responsibility of school divisions.

On Friday, it announced a multi-year funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA), providing a minimum of $356.6 million per year for four years for classroom supports as well as increased investment in youth mental health resources.

The funding is part of the $180 million promised on Wednesday.

“Now that our government has made this unprecedented commitment in a signed agreement, it’s time for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation to end their job action and return to the bargaining table, so that students and teachers can return to the classroom,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a press release.