Crime

Brampton woman charged with nearly 80 fraud charges in Guelph, other cities: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 8, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Police say a woman from Brampton faces dozens of charges after TD Canada reported an estimated loss of $55,000 in relation to fraudulent activity at branches, including Guelph. View image in full screen
Police say a woman from Brampton faces dozens of charges after TD Canada reported an estimated loss of $55,000 in relation to fraudulent activity at branches, including Guelph. Guelph Police Service
A Brampton woman faces nearly 80 charges in connection with fraudulent activity in Guelph and other cities in Ontario.

Between May and June 2022, police said a man and woman went to TD Canada branches across southern Ontario.

They were with one or more small children usually, allegedly opening bank accounts using fake names and presenting forged cheques from a well-known employer.

Investigators said the pair would say they need cash urgently to feed their kids and often cause the teller to waive the holding period.

They’d deposit the cheques at ATMs and take out as much money as possible.

Police said TD lost over $55,000.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested by authorities in another city on Thursday and brought back to Guelph.

A 26-year-old man, also from Brampton, faces similar charges and he turned himself in December.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

