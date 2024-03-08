Quebec teen drowned during swim training in Florida, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy from Quebec died during swim training in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, according to police in Florida.

The sheriff’s office in Pinellas County, just outside Tampa, said 17-year-old William Zhang was there with his swim team for a camp.

Zhang and other swimmers from the team were conducting drills Wednesday morning when authorities were called around 9 a.m. to the scene.

“It was discovered Zhang did not return to shore at the end of the drills,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Swim coaches told investigators that “they checked for riptides or hazards before the swimmers entered the water,” according to police.

The sheriff’s office said a large-scale search got underway with the Indian Shores Police Department, the Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The United States Coast Guard also took part in the effort.

Zhang’s body was found several hours later around 5:23 p.m.

An investigation is underway, but police said Zhang’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

— with files from The Canadian Press