Economy

Early work to start on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line guideway build team named

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New station names unveiled for Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension'
New station names unveiled for Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension
The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension project is becoming a reality. The plan is to extend the Expo Line from King George Station in Surrey to Langley. The names and locations of the stations have now been announced. Janet Brown has reaction. – Dec 1, 2023
The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project is inching closer to construction.

On Thursday, the province revealed it had selected SkyLink Guideway Partners as its preferred proponent to design, build and finance the project’s elevated guideway and associated roadworks and utilities.

Click to play video: 'Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood braces for sweeping changes with SkyTrain expansion'
Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood braces for sweeping changes with SkyTrain expansion

The consortium includes Dragados Canada, Ledcor Investments, Ledcor Mining and SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies.

The province remains in final contract negotiations with the group, but the Ministry of Transportation said the consortium is already set to begin early work preparing for major construction.

That work includes geotechnical investigations, identifying utilities and clearing vegetation.

Click to play video: 'Details released on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension'
Details released on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension
The project will be built under three separate contracts.

The province remains in talks over bids to build eight new stations along the line and to install electrical systems and trackwork.

When complete, the 16-kilometre extension to the SkyTrain Expo Line will link King Goerge Station to Langley City Centre.

The $4.01-billion extension is slated to open in 2028.

