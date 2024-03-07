Early work to start on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line guideway build team named

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project is inching closer to construction.

On Thursday, the province revealed it had selected SkyLink Guideway Partners as its preferred proponent to design, build and finance the project’s elevated guideway and associated roadworks and utilities.

The consortium includes Dragados Canada, Ledcor Investments, Ledcor Mining and SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies.

The province remains in final contract negotiations with the group, but the Ministry of Transportation said the consortium is already set to begin early work preparing for major construction.

That work includes geotechnical investigations, identifying utilities and clearing vegetation.

The project will be built under three separate contracts.

The province remains in talks over bids to build eight new stations along the line and to install electrical systems and trackwork.

When complete, the 16-kilometre extension to the SkyTrain Expo Line will link King Goerge Station to Langley City Centre.

The $4.01-billion extension is slated to open in 2028.