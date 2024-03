Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a semi driver died in a crash on Highway 11 on Wednesday.

Two semis collided early in the morning a few kilometres north of Bladworth, Sask.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

One of the drivers, a 58-year-old man from Regina, was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver and passenger of the other semi were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Saskatoon RCMP are still investigating.