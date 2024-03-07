RCMP seek suspect in Coquitlam home invasion that left 1 in hospital

Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP have released video of a suspect in a home invasion that sent one man to hospital.
Mounties were called to a home near Dawes Hill Road and Warrick Street around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
In a media release, police said several people were home when the suspect entered and assaulted one resident before fleeing.
The victim, an adult man, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Police are now looking for a balding man with a medium build, a brown mustache and hazel eyes.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a long, black dress jacket, dark jeans and dark lace-up shoes with white soles.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has video shot in the area at the time of the home invasion is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
