Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek suspect in Coquitlam home invasion that left 1 in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for this man in connection with a home invasion on Wednesday.
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for this man in connection with a home invasion on Wednesday. Coquitlam RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP have released video of a suspect in a home invasion that sent one man to hospital.

Mounties were called to a home near Dawes Hill Road and Warrick Street around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a media release, police said several people were home when the suspect entered and assaulted one resident before fleeing.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP. Coquitlam RCMP
Trending Now

The victim, an adult man, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now looking for a balding man with a medium build, a brown mustache and hazel eyes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a long, black dress jacket, dark jeans and dark lace-up shoes with white soles.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has video shot in the area at the time of the home invasion is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices