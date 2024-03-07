Students involved in stabbing off Peterborough school property: principal

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing Thursday afternoon in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., involved students, a secondary school principal says.

The Peterborough Police Service say one person is in custody after a noontime stabbing in the parking lot of St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church on St. Paul’s Street.

Police say one individual was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre but their injuries are not yet known.

The church is just under a kilometre north of Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, a public secondary school for grades 9-12.

Global News has obtained a letter to parents and guardians received from school principal Laura Doucette. She says an “altercation” between students occurred off school property during the lunch break.

“It was reported that one student used a knife and seriously injured another student,” Doucette stated. “Emergency services personnel quickly arrived to take the injured student to hospital.”

Doucette said as soon as the school became aware of the incident, staff responded and have been in contact with police.

“The police have indicated that they have taken someone into custody and there is no concern for public safety as a result of this situation,” said Doucette.

The principal said the injured student is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

“We will be working with the student’s family to provide follow-up resources, support and care,” she said.

Doucette said mental health clinicians from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board attended the school on Thursday afternoon to provide support to students, including those who witnessed the incident. Further assistance can be provided in the coming days, she noted.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is, and continues to be, our highest priority,” said Doucette.

Peterborough police have yet to comment on if any charges are pending.

More to come.