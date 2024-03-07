Menu

Canada

1 of 2 teens struck and killed by train in Toronto identified as TCDSB student

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Teens struck and killed by UP Express train in west Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Teens struck and killed by UP Express train in west Toronto
One of two teenagers struck and killed by a train in Toronto earlier this week has been identified as a Toronto Catholic District School Board student.

A letter was sent by the principal of Bishop Marrocco-Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School, located at Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West, to the school community.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent death of a student from our community,” Laila Velocci wrote.

“The well being of students, staff and families is deeply important to us. We are reaching out to inform you about the supports that are available to the community. Our hearts go out to all those involved as they deal with this loss.”

Velocci said counselling, community referrals and other mental health supports have been offered at the school.

The letter sent from principal Laila Velocci.
The letter sent from principal Laila Velocci.

Professionals will offer their services for as long as needed, the principal said.

Late Monday, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were struck and killed by a train in Toronto, though police haven’t said why it’s believed they were on the tracks.

Toronto police Insp. Keri Fernandes said during a press conference Tuesday morning that just after 10 p.m., a train was travelling westbound to Toronto Pearson International Airport from Union Station.

Near Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road, the two teenagers were struck by the train, she said.

They died at the scene.

“As a Catholic community, we ask you to join us in prayer for all those who are affected by this loss,” Velocci said.

“On behalf of the Bishop Marrocco-Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School community, we offer our very deepest sympathies and condolences to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

