Crime

Hammer threat leads to arrest in Vernon: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
A man has been arrested by police and charged after allegedly threatening another person with a hammer in downtown Vernon.

It was on the 3600-block of 31st Street at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, when a man was reported for threatening another while armed with a hammer.

Frontline officers quickly located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old Vernon man was released following an initial court appearance. He is expected to appear again in court on March 14.

