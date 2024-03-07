Hammer threat leads to arrest in Vernon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested by police and charged after allegedly threatening another person with a hammer in downtown Vernon.

It was on the 3600-block of 31st Street at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, when a man was reported for threatening another while armed with a hammer.

Frontline officers quickly located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The 43-year-old Vernon man was released following an initial court appearance. He is expected to appear again in court on March 14.