Hammer threat leads to arrest in Vernon: RCMP

A man has been arrested by police and charged after allegedly threatening another person with a hammer in downtown Vernon.
It was on the 3600-block of 31st Street at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, when a man was reported for threatening another while armed with a hammer.
Frontline officers quickly located the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The 43-year-old Vernon man was released following an initial court appearance. He is expected to appear again in court on March 14.
