Canadiens acquire winger Perreault from Ducks in exchange for centre Mysak

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for centre Jan Mysak, the NHL club announced Thursday.

Perreault, a Montreal, native, has seven goals and 11 assists, in 31 games with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls this season.

He has registered 91 points (32 goals, 59 assists) in 161 AHL appearances.

The 21-year-old right-winger made one NHL appearance with Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022, against the New York Rangers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The son of former NHL player Yanic Perreault was selected by the Ducks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

Mysak, selected in the second round (48th overall) by Montreal in 2020, has 13 goals and seven assists in 48 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The native of Litvinov, Czechia, has 20 goals and 11 assists in 110 career AHL games.