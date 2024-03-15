Menu

Crime

Man drives away on lawn tractor stolen from Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police are looking for this suspect after a ride-on lawn tractor was stolen from a business on March 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for this suspect after a ride-on lawn tractor was stolen from a business on March 3, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing and driving away on a ride-on lawn tractor from a business in Peterborough, Ont., last weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 6:10 p.m. on March 3, officers responded to a reported theft at a business on Lansdowne Street West.

Police say officers learned a man was seen entering a parking lot and disabling a security system before leaving on a John Deere model lawn tractor and heading eastbound on Lansdowne Street.

A ride-on lawn tractor was reported stolen from a business in Peterborough, Ont.
Police say a ride-on lawn tractor like this one was reported stolen from a business in Peterborough, Ont.
The male suspect is described as standing six feet one inch tall with a slim build. He was wearing all black clothes and a black hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

