Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in live boxing event on Netflix

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 12:47 pm
2 min read
A split image of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. View image in full screen
Boxing legend Mike Tyson will put up his gloves and square off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20, 2024. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will put up his gloves and square off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July.

Tyson, a former heavyweight champ, will face Paul, a prizefighter, in the boxing ring on July 20 in the main event of a card that will air on Netflix, officials told ESPN. Now 57, Tyson will be 58 years old when the fight takes place, facing off against the much younger Paul, who is 27.

It will mark the first time the streaming company has aired a live combat sport and its third live sporting event overall.

Story continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Tyson and Paul have appeared on a boxing card together. In 2020, Paul fought in a pay-per-view event that saw him defeat former NBA player Nate Robinson via knockout in the second round.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the same event, Tyson fought a bout against Roy Jones Jr., which marked his first boxing match since 2006.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

In the same statement, Tyson said he’s “very much looking forward” to meeting Paul in the ring.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT (Greatest of All Time.) It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

To date, Paul’s pro record features nine wins and one loss, with six knockouts since his January 2020 debut. His most recent win, a TKO, came against Ryan Bourland on March 2. Tyson’s pro record tallies to 50 wins and six losses, with 44 knockouts.

Click to play video: 'FBI raids YouTube star Jake Paul’s Mansion'
FBI raids YouTube star Jake Paul’s Mansion
Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices