Chain-reaction crash involving school bus was alcohol-related: Guelph police

Guelph Police Service say alcohol was a factor in a chain-reaction crash involving a school bus.

Officers were called to an area near Imperial Road North and Massey Road around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday where they found the school bus and two other vehicles.

A driver told investigators that he was behind a stopped school bus when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The impact caused his vehicle to make contact with the school bus.

Investigators say there was no one inside the school bus and no injuries were reported.

They say they were interviewing the drivers involved when one of the officers detected the smell of alcohol from one of them.

That driver allegedly failed a roadside test and ensuing tests at the police station determined that the driver had more than five times the legal limit. Investigators say there was also an empty beer can found near the driver’s seat of the car.

A 23-year-old Guelph woman is facing a number of charges. Her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for a week.

She will appear in court on March 26.