Economy

Ontario budget set for March 26; minister says no tax increases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Attainable housing’ will be cheaper than ‘regular priced homes’: Ford'
‘Attainable housing’ will be cheaper than ‘regular priced homes’: Ford
Ontario’s finance minister says he will present the province’s next budget on March 26.

When Bethlenfalvy presented an update last month on the province’s finances from the third quarter of this fiscal year he projected Ontario would end the year with a $4.5 billion deficit.

That’s significantly higher than the $1.3 billion deficit for 2023-24 that he was eyeing at the time of last year’s budget.

That budget had Ontario expecting budget surpluses starting in this upcoming year, but it’s unknown if the recent higher deficit projection will now push the path to balance further down the road.

Ontario’s financial accountability officer says the courts finding a public sector wage restraint law known as Bill 124 unconstitutional has led to billions of dollars in higher-than-planned spending this year as the government funds retroactive payments for compensation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

