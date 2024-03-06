Vehicle stop leads to drug bust in Central Okanagan

See more sharing options

A minor drug bust unfolded in the Central Okanagan this week when police pulled a vehicle over on Monday afternoon.

Lake Country RCMP say an officer pulled the vehicle over along Carrs Landing Road after spotting a Motor Vehicle Act infraction.

Police say as the officer approached the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs were observed.

The driver and two passengers were arrested, with police saying they found 18 grams of suspected fentanyl and 48 grams of suspected meth plus prescription pills, several thousand dollars in Canadian currency and a digital scale.

Police say the three were later released and that the investigation continues.

“Our officers will continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to improve road safety and reduce the flow of illicit drugs into our communities,” said Sgt. Jon Collins.

“This is a great example of proactive work being done by our Lake Country RCMP officers.”