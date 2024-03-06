Manitoba RCMP renews call for tips in Northland Denesuline double homicide

Manitoba RCMP is renewing its call for tips on a double homicide in Northland Denesuline First Nation in 2021.
On Sept. 9, 2021, police responded to a house fire, and upon examination of the scene, investigators discovered the remains of Brent Denechezhe, 31, and Leona Tssessaze, 24.
RCMP determined the deaths to be homicides and an intense investigation ensued and continues.
“We’re bringing attention to this tragic event and renewing calls for information. We believe there are people out there who have valuable information about these murders,” said lead investigator, Const. David Giroux.
“We are encouraging the public to call the tip line set up to receive information in relation to the murder of Brent and Leona.
“No detail is insignificant. If you have anything to share, please call our tip line at 431-489-8112. Your contribution could be the key to finding answers for the families and community.”
The investigation continues.
