Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP renews call for tips in Northland Denesuline double homicide

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 6:35 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP is renewing calls for tips on a double homicide in Northland Denesuline First Nation in 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP is renewing calls for tips on a double homicide in Northland Denesuline First Nation in 2021. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP is renewing its call for tips on a double homicide in Northland Denesuline First Nation in 2021.

On Sept. 9, 2021, police responded to a house fire, and upon examination of the scene, investigators discovered the remains of Brent Denechezhe, 31, and Leona Tssessaze, 24.

Leona Tssessaze, 24 homicide victim after a house fire on September 9, 2021 View image in full screen
Leona Tssessaze, 24 homicide victim after a house fire on September 9, 2021. Manitoba RCMP
Brent Denechezhe, 31, homicide victim after a house fire on September 9, 2021 View image in full screen
Brent Denechezhe, 31, homicide victim after a house fire on September 9, 2021. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP determined the deaths to be homicides and an intense investigation ensued and continues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP'
Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP
Trending Now

“We’re bringing attention to this tragic event and renewing calls for information. We believe there are people out there who have valuable information about these murders,” said lead investigator, Const. David Giroux.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are encouraging the public to call the tip line set up to receive information in relation to the murder of Brent and Leona.

“No detail is insignificant. If you have anything to share, please call our tip line at 431-489-8112. Your contribution could be the key to finding answers for the families and community.”

The investigation continues.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices