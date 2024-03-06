Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Neighbour calls 911 after noticing house fire in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
The scene of the fire on Verhoeven Drive in Mississauga on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the fire on Verhoeven Drive in Mississauga on Wednesday. Ryan Rocca / Global News
A neighbour called 911 after noticing a house fire in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon, a fire official says.

Mississauga fire Platoon Chief Luigi Davoli told Global News emergency crews were called to a semi-detached home at around 3:45 p.m. on Verhoeven Drive, in the Erindale Station Road and Central Parkway West area.

Davoli said a neighbour had reported smoke coming from the second-floor window of the home.

“Our crews arrived and made an aggressive interior attack,” Davoli said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crews found flames inside a bedroom and the fire was extinguished.

Several fire trucks responded to the scene. View image in full screen
Several fire trucks responded to the scene. Ryan Rocca / Global News
Davoli said the fire was under control within 20 minutes of the time firefighters got there.

“A primary search of the residence found no persons inside and (there are) no injuries to report,” he said.

Around 28 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.

Davoli said the fire was contained to one room but smoke spread throughout the house.

There is no word on what may have caused the incident. A fire investigator was expected to head to the scene.

