Neighbour calls 911 after noticing house fire in Mississauga

A neighbour called 911 after noticing a house fire in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon, a fire official says.
Mississauga fire Platoon Chief Luigi Davoli told Global News emergency crews were called to a semi-detached home at around 3:45 p.m. on Verhoeven Drive, in the Erindale Station Road and Central Parkway West area.
Davoli said a neighbour had reported smoke coming from the second-floor window of the home.
“Our crews arrived and made an aggressive interior attack,” Davoli said.
Crews found flames inside a bedroom and the fire was extinguished.
Davoli said the fire was under control within 20 minutes of the time firefighters got there.
“A primary search of the residence found no persons inside and (there are) no injuries to report,” he said.
Around 28 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.
Davoli said the fire was contained to one room but smoke spread throughout the house.
There is no word on what may have caused the incident. A fire investigator was expected to head to the scene.
- Ontario bracing for climate change to ‘express itself’ in ‘new and unique’ ways
- Candidate nominations open in Mississauga mayoral byelection
- Ontario jail inmate numbers spike in last year, now well over capacity, data shows
- S&P/TSX composite makes moderate gain after rate decision, U.S. markets also rise
Comments