Saskatoon residential street plowing begins ahead of schedule

The City of Saskatoon has announced that priority street grading has finished after a massive dumping of more than 55 centimetres of snow hit the city over the last six days.

Plows can be seen in residential neighbourhoods and industrial areas and are expected to take up to six days to clear all roadways.

After residential areas are handled, city crews will begin removing tall snow piles on top-priority streets that might be blocking lanes from view.

Snow pile removal is expected to start on Monday and take two weeks.

The city said piles won’t be removed from residential areas unless there is a serious safety concern, leaving them to melt in the spring.

The city asked that residents try to park off of the streets, dig out cars, and try to keep sidewalks clear without pushing snow into the street.